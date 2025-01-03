NSE Achieves Record Numbers Of IPOs In 2024

New Delhi: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday announced that it achieved record numbers of IPOs within Asia and the highest equity capital raised in the primary market globally in the calendar year 2024. NSE achieved 268 successful IPOs across mainboard (90) and SME (178) in the calendar year 2024, raising Rs 1.67 lakh crores.

This marks the highest number of IPOs recorded in any calendar year, demonstrating the growing confidence of investors in India's capital markets. In 2024, there were a total of 1145 IPOs raised globally compared to 1,271 in the year before (2023).

India led the chart with NSE said it facilitated 268 companies going for IPOs, including the largest IPO in India and the second largest IPO globally of USD 3.3 billion of Hyundai Motor India Ltd. SMEs collectively raised around Rs 7,349 crore (USD 0.86 billion).

Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer (CBDO), NSE stated, "The record number of IPOs during this calendar year highlights the resilience and potential of the Indian economy." "Companies across various sectors are recognizing the value of public markets to support their growth strategies."

Krishnan, citing some data, said NSE has alone done more number of IPOs than other top exchanges in Asia which includes the IPOs Japan's (Japan Exchange Group), Hong Kong's (Hong Kong Stock Exchange), and China's (Shanghai Stock Exchange) have done cumulatively. In 2025, NSE said it remains committed to strengthening its platform for higher capital raising and supporting businesses.

Taking opportunities in India's booming stock market, many companies intended to list their shares, and a sizable number of them have made handsome gains. Initial public offering (IPO) refers to the process where companies sell their shares to the public to raise equity capital from the investors.