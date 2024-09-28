NSE, BSE Revise Transaction Fees Effective From October 1: Full Details Inside

New Delhi: The NSE and BSE have announced revisions to their transaction charges. It is set to take effect from October 1, 2024. NSE has introduced charges for both the cash and derivatives segments, while BSE has made changes specifically to the Sensex and Bankex options contracts within its equity derivatives segment.

The revised fee structure follows a circular issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on July 1, 2024. It outlined new guidelines for the charges imposed by Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs).

NSE has updated its charges for the cash market to Rs 2.97 per side for every lakh of traded value. For equity futures, the fee is set at Rs 1.73 per side per lakh of traded value, while equity options will now incur a fee of Rs 35.03 per side per lakh of premium value.

According to a BSE circular, all Sensex and Bankex options will now have a transaction fee of Rs 3,250 per crore of premium turnover value. For stock options and Sensex 50 options, the fee will be Rs 500 per crore of premium turnover value. However, BSE clarified that there will be no transaction charges for index futures and stock futures.

NSE has set the transaction fees for currency futures at Rs 0.35 per side for every lakh of traded value. For currency options and interest rate options, the charges will be Rs 31.10 per side for each lakh of premium value.