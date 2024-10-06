Advertisement
NSE

NSE Clearing Warns Investors, Clearing Members Against Fake Communication

NSE Clearing has clarified that it does not issue any such communications requesting funds or involvement in unfreezing accounts.

|Last Updated: Oct 06, 2024, 05:34 PM IST|Source: PTI
New Delhi: NSE Clearing Ltd, an arm of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), on Sunday cautioned investors and clearing members against fake communication pertaining to unfreezing or making demands for funds directly from investors.

These fake circulars and letters, featuring the unauthorized use of NSE Clearing's logo and letterhead, have been circulating, asking individual investors to make payments concerning their allegedly frozen investment accounts.

The fraudulent circulars issued on NSE Clearing's behalf provide misleading links to unfreeze accounts, raising concerns that they are part of a scam designed to defraud unsuspecting individuals, the clearing firm said in a statement.

NSE Clearing has clarified that it does not issue any such communications requesting funds or involvement in unfreezing accounts.

Investors have been urged not to act on these deceptive letters or click on any suspicious links. NCL emphasized that all official communication is made solely through its website and advised investors and clearing members to verify any information by visiting the platform.

