NSIC Pays Dividend Of Rs 37.97 Crore For The Year 2023-24 To Indian Government

New Delhi: The National Small Industries Corporation Limited (NSIC) has paid dividend of Rs.37.97 crore to the Government of India for the Financial Year 2023-24.

"Chairman-cum-Managing Director Dr. Subhransu Sekhar Acharya presented a dividend cheque to Jitan Ram Manjhi, Union Minister and Shobha Karandlaje, MoS, Ministry of MSME in the presence of S.C.L. Das, Secretary(MSME) and other senior officers of Ministry and NSIC," said Ministry of Micro,Small & Medium Enterprises

release.

This is the highest dividend ever paid by NSIC. The CMD informed that the Corporation’s Revenue from Operations was Rs 3,273 Crore in 2023-24, registering a growth of 18.16% and Profit After Tax (PAT) for the year was Rs 126.56 crore which is an increase of 14.55% from the previous year,

Speaking on the occasion, Manjhi, urged that NSIC should keep on serving MSMEs across the country and explore new avenues for skill development and enterprise creation.