New Delhi: Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma is facing online criticism after sharing a tribute to Ratan Tata, who passed away at the age of 86. Although meant to honour the legendary industrialist, the post didn’t sit well with many. This led to Sharma deleting it from X (formerly Twitter). Amid heartfelt tributes from prominent figures like Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal and People Group CEO Anupam Mittal, Sharma’s comment sparked backlash, drawing widespread disapproval.

The controversy began when Vijay Shekhar Sharma posted a message yesterday on X, mourning the passing of Ratan Tata. In his tribute, Sharma wrote, "A legend who will inspire every generation. Entrepreneurs of the next generation will miss interacting with the most humble businessman of India. Salutes, Sir. Ok Tata Bye Bye." While the tribute started off respectfully, it was the final phrase, “Ok Tata Bye Bye,” that upset many people who found the wording insensitive.

After receiving heavy criticism, Vijay Shekhar Sharma deleted the post but screenshots had already started spreading online, going viral. One of the screenshots, shared by user Shivam Sourav Jha has since gained a lot of attention on the platform.

Netizens were quick to criticise his remarks, calling them “inappropriate,” “cheap,” and a display of “big idiocy.” Many took to social media to highlight his lack of etiquette, with one user stating, “never misses a chance to be in the news.” Another commented, “That’s the reason Paytm is sinking; this man is focusing on the wrong directions.”

Indian tech CEOs and founders have been sharing their condolences and tributes online following the passing of Ratan Tata at the age of 86. The former Tata Group chairman, celebrated for his vast contributions to Indian industry leaving behind an extraordinary legacy.