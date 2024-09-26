Advertisement
OPENAI

OpenAI CTO Mira Murati Resigns As Top Executive Departures Continue In The AI Firm--CEO Sam Altman Says THIS

Hours after Mira's post, Altman shared another note stating that two other top level executives have decided to depart OpenAI.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Sep 26, 2024, 08:56 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: OpenAI's chief technology officer (CTO) Mira Murati has announced that she's leaving artificial intelligence company. Mira had served a few days as its interim CEO during a period of turmoil last year.

In a post that she shared on X, Mira Murati wrote that after much reflection she has "made the difficult decision to leave OpenAI".

"I'm stepping away because I want to create the time and space to do my own exploration," she said.

Hours after Mira's post, Altman shared another note stating that two other top level executives have decided to depart OpenAI.

"I also want to share that Bob and Barret have decided to depart OpenAI. Mira, Bob, and Barret made these decisions independently of each other and amicably, but the timing of Mira’s decision was such that it made sense to now do this all at once, so that we can work together for a smooth handover to the next generation of leadership," wrote Altman.

He also praised Mira for being instrumental to OpenAI’s progress and growth in "the last 6.5 years; she has been a hugely significant factor in our development from an unknown research lab to an important company."

Murati was made the company's interim CEO late last year after the board of directors fired CEO Sam Altman, that sent shock waves in the AI industry. The company later brought in another interim CEO before restoring Altman to his leadership role, also replacing majority of the board members that ousted him.

