Output of eight core sectors declines by 0.5% in August

Core industries

The eight core industries recorded 0.5 per cent decline during August, mainly due to the fall in the output of coal, crude oil, natural gas, cement, and electricity, according to government data released on Monday.

Representational image

New Delhi: The eight core industries recorded 0.5 per cent decline during August, mainly due to the fall in the output of coal, crude oil, natural gas, cement, and electricity, according to government data released on Monday.

The combined index of eight core industries stood at 128.2 last month. The eight core sector industries -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement, and electricity -- had expanded by 4.7 per cent in August last year.

Coal, crude oil, natural gas, cement, and electricity recorded negative growth of 8.6 per cent, 5.4 per cent, 3.9 per cent, 4.9 per cent, and 2.9 per cent respectively in August, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

However, steel and fertiliser production grew by 5 per cent and 2.9 per cent. During April to August, growth in the eight core industries grew by 2.4 per cent from 5.7 per cent in the year-ago period.

The eight core industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).
 

