OYO Rules For Unmarried Couples: OYO, an Indian multinational hospitality chain, has introduced a new policy allowing partner hotels to decline check-ins for unmarried couples. OYO, a prominent travel and hotel booking platform, has implemented the new policy in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut with immediate effect.

Under the company's new policy, all couples will be required to present valid proof of their relationship at the time of check-in, even for online bookings. The company explained that the policy change was driven by ground-level feedback and expressed its intention to expand the initiative to additional cities in the future.

The initiative is part of OYO's program to reshape outdated perceptions and position itself as a brand offering safe and reliable experiences for families, students, business travellers, religious pilgrims, and solo adventurers.

It is worth noting that the company may reportedly extend the policy to other cities. Adding further, according to sources, travel booking giant OYO has previously received requests from civil society groups, particularly in Meerut, urging measures to address this issue.

How To Book Hotel Rooms Via Oyo App

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store and download the official OYO Rooms app.

Step 2: Open the app and sign in by entering your phone number. Verify your number using the OTP sent to you.

Step 3: Use the app's search bar to enter your preferred area, location, or hotel.

Step 4: Select your check-in and check-out dates, specify the number of guests, and tap "Next."

Step 5: Browse through the list of hotels that match your criteria and select one that fits your needs.

Step 6: Proceed to the payment section and choose to pay either online or directly at the hotel.