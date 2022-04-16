New Delhi: In yet another blow to the common man in Pakistan, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has increased power tariffs amid rising inflation in the nation. Citizens will now have to pay an additional cost of Pakistan Rupees 4.8 per unit for the electricity they consumed since February, according to The Express Tribune. The NEPRA increased electricity charges by Rs 4.8 per unit on account of fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for February 2022.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has allowed power distribution companies to increase tariffs and charge power consumers more. The move will put the common man under an additional burden, as they are already faced with increased taxes and higher energy prices.

Power Distribution Companies will charge fuel cost adjustment (FCA) of February 2022 in the billing month of April 2022 to all consumer categories. This means that customers could receive shockingly large bills with the power tariff for April 2022.

The increase in tariffs comes on the heels of the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) requesting the power regulator to allow an increase of Rs 4.9441 per unit to burden the power consumers with an impact of Rs 38.4 billion.

In relation to the matter, NEPRA conducted a public hearing on March 31, during which an increase of Rs 4.8530 per unit instead of Rs4.9441 per unit was approved. The hike in electricity prices will put an additional burden of around Rs 37.7 billion on power consumers.

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan recently lost power after losing a no-confidence vote on the issues of inflation and the worsening economic situation of the country put forward by the opposition in the National Assembly.

Pakistanis are facing great difficulties as the current government made tall claims of resolving the persistent issue of load shedding in Karachi. Recently, people had to perform Taraweeh prayers during Ramzan in sheer darkness due to power cuts.

Areas of Karachi include Korangi, Landhi, Railway Colony, Nusrat Bhutto Colony, Khawaja Ajmair Nagri, Paposh Nagar, Liaquat Market, Malir, Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block-2, Korangi Sector 30, 31 and others, reported ARY News. Also Read: Twitter adopts 'poison pill' to fight Elon Musk takeover

As the outage issues in Pakistan’s major city continues, the prime minister was informed that nine independent power producers (IPPs) had been closed due to non-supply of gas, RLNG and coal, while 18 power plants were not working due to technical reasons. Also Read: ‘Ceylon Musk could buy Sri Lanka’: Snapdeal CEO shares viral WhatsApp message

- With ANI inputs.

Live TV

#mute