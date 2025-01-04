Pani Puri Seller In Tamil Nadu Earns Rs 40 Lakh Online, Gets GST Notice: Details Here

New Delhi: Pani puri, the beloved street food that evokes memories of bustling street corners and tangy, spicy flavors, has unexpectedly taken the spotlight for an unusual reason. A pani puri seller from Tamil Nadu has gone viral on social media after receiving a GST notice for online payments of Rs 40 lakh in 2023-24. The news has sparked widespread chatter with many amused by the situation and others rethinking the potential profitability of this cherished snack business.

A summons was issued under Section 70 On December 17, 2024 of the Tamil Nadu Goods and Services Tax Act and the Central GST Act. The notice instructed the pani puri vendor to appear in person and submit the necessary documents for review.

The notice aims to clarify the vendor’s transactions from the past three years with particular attention on the significant earnings during the 2023-24 financial year. The details for this notice were obtained through digital payment platforms used by the vendor to accept payments for his popular snacks. Social media users have had a range of reactions to the situation.

Pani puri wala makes 40L per year and gets an income tax notice pic.twitter.com/yotdWohZG6 — Jagdish Chaturvedi (@DrJagdishChatur) January 2, 2025

One user commented on X, "That's a higher salary than a professor in many medical colleges, who are taxed on slab. The Pani Puri guy can add GST to his bills and pay the Govt. However, he will lose to competition whose bill will be lower. The taxman action would push people into cash transactions!!!"

Another user pointed out, "40L is through UPI. Total annual business will be much higher."

A third user remarked, "This news will spread, and no one will accept UPI payments in the future."