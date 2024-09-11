Advertisement
KENYA

Passengers Stranded At Kenya’s JKIA Airport As Workers Union Protest Gautam Adani’s Proposed $1.85 Bn Deal

The Kenya Aviation Workers Union, which represents workers at airports and the national carrier Kenya Airways, protesting the proposed deal allowing Adani Group to lease JKIA for 30 years in exchange for a USD 1.85 billion investment.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2024, 01:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Passengers Stranded At Kenya’s JKIA Airport As Workers Union Protest Gautam Adani’s Proposed $1.85 Bn Deal Picture Courtesy: X/ehdande

New Delhi: Workers at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Kenya's main international airport in Nairobi have gone on strike, causing flight delays and cancellations for both departing and arriving passengers. 

The Kenya Aviation Workers Union, which represents workers at airports and the national carrier Kenya Airways, protesting the proposed deal allowing Adani Group to lease JKIA for 30 years in exchange for a USD 1.85 billion investment.

Kenya's high court has though temporarily blocked the Adani proposal on Tuesday, allowing time for a judicial review challenging the lease, the Kenya Aviation Workers Union have in a tweet shared that they will reconsider their intention to engage in industrial action against the KQ and KAA only if.

1. The Adani Airport Holding Limited's deal is abandoned in its entirety and their unlawful proposal is nullified and discarded altogether

2. The entire Board of Directors of Kenya Airports Authority resigns within the notice period provided herein and

3. All the three KAA Managers named in the demand letter (6 August) who have directly or indirectly been involved in the unlawful Adani deal and in other acts of impunity and disrespect of the rule of law resign within the notice period provided herein

4. The two KQ managers in the letter (7 August) resign within the notice period provided herein

Meanwhile, on the domestic front Adani Group stocks took a beating on the bourses in the wake of the Hindenburg Research making a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation on the conglomerate headed by industrialist Gautam Adani.

The Adani Group had dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

