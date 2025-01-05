Petrol And Diesel Fresh Prices Announced In Delhi And Noida; Check Updated City-Wise Rates Today

Petrol And Diesel Prices In Delhi Today: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) has changed the petrol and diesel prices at 6 AM every day. As we know that Fuel prices play a crucial role in shaping household budgets and industry dynamics. The latest petrol and diesel rates have been announced, reflecting adjustments influenced by global crude oil trends and local taxation policies.

The changes depend on international crude oil prices and currency exchange rates, ensuring consumers get the most accurate and updated fuel costs. Hence, the change in petrol and diesel prices directly impact daily commutes, transportation costs, and overall market sentiments.

How Are Petrol And Diesel Prices Determined?

In fact, petrol and diesel rates in India are determined based on international crude oil prices. Fuel prices change every morning. The prices of petrol and diesel are adjusted daily based on the international market's crude oil prices and foreign exchange rates.

After reviewing the prices, oil marketing companies set the daily rates for petrol and diesel. Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise and release the petrol and diesel prices daily at 6 AM.

India's Petrol And Diesel Prices Stable Since May 2022

Petrol and diesel prices in India have remained steady since May 2022, following substantial tax cuts by the central and several state governments to ease the burden on consumers. While prices have stabilized, the government continues to manage fuel costs through mechanisms such as excise duties, base pricing, and price caps.

City-Wise Petrol And Diesel Prices In India

City Petrol Price (₹/litre) Diesel Price (₹/litre) Highlights Mumbai 103.50 90.03 Financial capital with higher prices. Delhi 94.72 87.67 Capital city with relatively lower rates. Bengaluru 102.92 88.99 Tech hub with moderate fuel costs. Kolkata 105.01 91.82 High petrol prices, mid-range diesel. Chennai 100.90 92.48 Known for consistent pricing trends. Hyderabad 107.46 95.70 Highest fuel costs in this comparison. Jaipur 104.38 89.90 Historical city with competitive rates. Trivandrum 107.40 96.28 Almost equal to Hyderabad's high rates. Noida 94.87 88.01 Slightly higher than Delhi. Lucknow 94.69 87.81 Among the most affordable in this list. Bhubaneswar 101.39 92.96 Balanced pricing for petrol and diesel.

Key Factors Affecting Fuel Prices in India

International Crude Oil Prices

The global price of crude oil is the primary determinant of fuel prices in India. Any fluctuation in crude oil rates directly impacts the cost of petrol and diesel in the country.

Exchange Rates

Crude oil is traded in US dollars, so the value of the Indian rupee against the dollar significantly influences fuel prices. A weaker rupee makes imports costlier, driving up prices.

Taxes and Duties

The central and state governments impose taxes such as excise duty and Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel. These taxes form a substantial part of the final retail price.

Global Demand and Supply Dynamics

Changes in global demand for oil, geopolitical tensions, production cuts by oil-exporting countries, or disruptions in supply chains can also impact fuel prices in India.