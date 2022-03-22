हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Petrol

Petrol and diesel to cost Rs 96.21/litre & Rs 87.47 in Delhi today, check rates in other metro cities

The latest price increase means consumers will pay less than 1% more at the pump, despite a substantial increase in global oil prices since the conflict in Ukraine began last month, and a falling Indian rupee.

Petrol and diesel to cost Rs 96.21/litre &amp; Rs 87.47 in Delhi today, check rates in other metro cities

NEW DELHI: After the hike in domestic LPG cylinder prices, petrol and diesel prices have also been increased by more than 80 paise/litre for the first time since November 2, 2021. It may be recalled that the state-run Indian oil companies have not raised the fuel prices since November 4.

After the hike, petrol and diesel will now cost Rs 96.21 per litre and Rs 87.47 per litre respectively in Delhi. Similarly, petrol and diesel prices per litre in Mumbai will cost Rs 110.82 and Rs 95.00 in Mumbai; Rs 105.51 & Rs 90.62 in Kolkata; Rs 102.16 & Rs 92.19 in Chennai.

 

 

The latest price increase means consumers will pay less than 1% more at the pump, despite a substantial increase in global oil prices since the conflict in Ukraine began last month, and a falling Indian rupee.

One of the dealers said there could be a regular increase in pump prices. Indian state-run oil companies have not raised prices since November 4 - a move observers said had aided Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in crucial state assembly elections.

India, the world`s third-biggest oil importer and consumer, ships in about 85% of its oil needs from overseas markets. Its local diesel and petrol prices are linked to international prices of the two fuels, which directionally follow increases in crude oil prices.

putting more pressure on millions of Indian consumers, the price of domestic LPG cylinder has also been hiked by over Rs 50 in Delhi, Mumbai, the first hike since October 6, 2021.

In Delhi, an LPG cylinder will cost Rs 949.50, while in Kolkata, you will have to shell out Rs 976. In Chennai, it will cost Rs 965.50 and in Lucknow, it will set you back by Rs 987.50. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PetrolDieselPetrol and diesel price hikePetrol and diesel ratesDelhiMumbaiIOCIndian oil companies
Next
Story

LPG cylinder prices hiked by over Rs 50 in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities; check new rates here

Must Watch

PT3M58S

DNA: What is the meaning of Zelensky's green T-shirt and Putin's jacket which costs 11 lakh?