Petrol, diesel may be sold in supermarkets, government to come up with proposal soon

New Delhi: Customers may soon be able to purchase petrol and diesel in supermarkets other than the regular fueling stations, sources told Zee Media.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas may soon come up with a Cabinet note that will help in easing existing norms, thereby allowing supermarkets, shopping malls and commercial complex to sell the fuel.

According to the sources, the government will soon make a proposal before the Cabinet on fuel retailing that will make petrol and diesel easily accessible in other outlets than the regular gas stations.

Sources also added that the government may lower the minimum requirement for private companies to enter the retail fuel segment. These requirement include relaxation in basic infrastructure investment of nearly Rs 2,000 crore in the domestic market, providing bank guarantees for 30 lakh tonnes of crude oil among other.

The move may allow multi-brand giants like Future Group, Reliance and international player Saudi Aramco enter the Indian retail fuel space.