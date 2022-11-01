topStories
NewsBusinessEconomy
PETROL PRICE

Petrol, diesel price today: Bad news on first day of the month! Here's the Big update on price of petrol and diesel

Yesterday, several media had reported that the prices of petrol and diesel would be slashed by 40 paise per litre. The new prices will be effective from 6 a.m. on Tuesday, November 1.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 07:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Petrol, diesel price today: Bad news on first day of the month! Here's the Big update on price of petrol and diesel

New Delhi: Contrary to widespread speculations that there would be change in the price of petrol and diesel, fuel prices were not slashed by the oil marketing companies as was expected on the first day of the month. The new rates as is being published by OMCs every day at 6 am, there was no reduction in price of petrol and diesel.

Yesterday, several media had reported that the prices of petrol and diesel would be slashed by 40 paise per litre. The new prices will be effective from 6 a.m. on Tuesday, November 1.

On Monday, the cost of petrol in the national capital was Rs 96.72, Rs 106.03 in Kolkata, Rs 106.31 in Mumbai and Rs 102.63 in Chennai.

The drop in prices was expected as international crude oil prices dropped and have remained stable for some time. The crude oil price has remained below 95 dollars per barrel for some time now.

Had the OMCs announced a price cut in diesel and petrol, the drop in fuel prices would have come after more than six months of holding steady. The last reduction in price was on April 7 this year.

Live Tv

petrol priceDiesel priceFuel price

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How many 'architects' of 'Death Bridge' in Gujarat's Morbi?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Illegal' Trap of Fantasy Games
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan upset over Team India's defeat against SA in T20 World Cup match
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 31, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Imran's warning, preparation for civil war!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Uber fined for negligence
DNA Video
DNA: 'Social chatter' on the surrender of 'Babar Sena'
DNA Video
DNA: Musk wants profit, or Twitter's power?
DNA Video
DNA: India shows UNSC 'mirror of terrorism'
DNA Video
DNA: Vladimir Putin calls PM Modi 'true patriot'