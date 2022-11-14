Petrol, Diesel Price Today, 14 November 2022: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Noida, Faridabad, Lucknow, Chennai, other cities

Petrol, Diesel Price Today, November 14: The global crude oil prices have been on a bit higher side. However, petrol, and diesel prices in India have been largely unchanged since the reduction in excise duty by the central government. The last major reduction in fuel prices was witnessed in May this year, as the Centre had slashed the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel. The gasoline and diesel prices are revised every midnight in India depending on the global situation. Petrol now costs Rs 96.72 per litre in Delhi and Diesel is priced at Rs 89.62 per litre.

Here is the price of petrol, and diesel today, i.e. November 14, 2022, in your city:

Faridabad: Petrol- Rs 97.49 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.35 per litre

Bhopal: Petrol- Rs 108.65 per litre, Diesel- Rs 93.90 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol- Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.10 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol- Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.27 per litre

Patna: Petrol - Rs 107.46 per litre, Diesel - Rs 94.24 per litre

Delhi: Petrol- Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.62 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol- Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.05 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol- Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel- Rs 84.26 per litre

Noida: Petrol- Rs 96.79 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.08 per litre

Chennai: Petrol- Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.24 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol- Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel- Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol- Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.76 per litre

How to check the Petrol and Diesel prices of your city through SMS?

If your city is not on the list, you can still check petrol, and diesel prices by sitting at home. All you have to do is to send a message from your mobile to 9224992249 with your city code. City codes are available on Indian Oil's website.