Petrol-Diesel Price Today, 27 October 2022: Check fuel rates in your city

Here is the price of petrol, and diesel today, i.e. October 27, 2022, in your city:

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 10:20 AM IST

Petrol-Diesel Price Today, 27 October 2022: Check fuel rates in your city

New Delhi: Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.26 per cent to USD 95.94 per barrel on Thursday. The oil marketing companies in India have almost kept the fuel prices unchanged across key cities since the Centre reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel in May this year. In India, the petrol and diesel prices are revised every midnight depending on the global situation. Petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre while Diesel costs Rs 89.62 per litre in Delhi.

Here is the price of petrol, and diesel today, i.e. October 27, 2022, in your city:

Chandigarh: Petrol- Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel- Rs 84.26 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol- Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.27 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol- Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel- Rs 92.76 per litre

Delhi: Petrol- Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.62 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol- Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.76 per litre

Chennai: Petrol- Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.24 per litre

Noida:  Petrol- Rs 96.92 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.08 per litre

Bengaluru:  Petrol- Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel- Rs 87.89 per litre

Gurugram:  Petrol- Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.05 per litre

Patna: Petrol - Rs 107.46 per litre, Diesel - Rs 94.24 per litre 

How to check the Petrol and Diesel prices of your city through SMS?

If your city is not on the list, you can still check petrol, and diesel prices by sitting at home. All you have to do is to send a message from your mobile to 9224992249 with your city code. City codes are available on Indian Oil's website.

