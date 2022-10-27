Petrol-Diesel Price Today, 27 October 2022: Check fuel rates in your city
Here is the price of petrol, and diesel today, i.e. October 27, 2022, in your city:
New Delhi: Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.26 per cent to USD 95.94 per barrel on Thursday. The oil marketing companies in India have almost kept the fuel prices unchanged across key cities since the Centre reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel in May this year. In India, the petrol and diesel prices are revised every midnight depending on the global situation. Petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre while Diesel costs Rs 89.62 per litre in Delhi.
Chandigarh: Petrol- Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel- Rs 84.26 per litre
Mumbai: Petrol- Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.27 per litre
Kolkata: Petrol- Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel- Rs 92.76 per litre
Delhi: Petrol- Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.62 per litre
Lucknow: Petrol- Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.76 per litre
Chennai: Petrol- Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.24 per litre
Noida: Petrol- Rs 96.92 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.08 per litre
Bengaluru: Petrol- Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel- Rs 87.89 per litre
Gurugram: Petrol- Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.05 per litre
Patna: Petrol - Rs 107.46 per litre, Diesel - Rs 94.24 per litre
How to check the Petrol and Diesel prices of your city through SMS?
If your city is not on the list, you can still check petrol, and diesel prices by sitting at home. All you have to do is to send a message from your mobile to 9224992249 with your city code. City codes are available on Indian Oil's website.
