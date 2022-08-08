Petrol-Diesel Price today 8 August 2022: Check today's petrol and diesel rates in your city
Petrol and Diesel prices today in big cities across India. They have remained unchanged since May 21.
- No changes in prices of petrol and diesel.
- Excise duty on fuel was cut on May 21, 2022.
- OMCs revise fuel prices daily in line with international crude prices.
New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Monday (August 8). The prices of fuel have remained the same for the last 75 days now across the country. It is to be noted that Finance Minister had announced a cut to excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 8 a litre and Rs 6 a litre respectively on May 21. Public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) haven’t been given the relief of excise cuts by the Central government on the customers’ pockets.
Maharashtra was the only exception state which cut its Value-added tax (VAT) on petrol by Rs 5 a litre and Rs on diesel by Rs 3 a litre last month. No state has changed its VAT on petrol and diesel so far.
Petrol and Diesel prices in big cities as of today, 8 August 2022:-
Chennai: Petrol - Rs 102.74 per litre, Diesel - Rs 94.24 per litre
Mumbai: Petrol price - Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel price - 94.27 per litre
Delhi: Petrol price - Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel price - Rs 89.62 per litre
Kolkata: Petrol price - Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel price - Rs 92.76 per litre
Bengaluru: Petrol - Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel - Rs 87.89 per litre
Noida: Petrol - Rs 96.79 per litre, Diesel - Rs 89.96 per litre
Gurugram: Petrol - Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel - Rs 90.05 per litre
Chandigarh: Petrol - Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel - Rs 84.26 per litre
Hyderabad: Petrol - Rs 109.66 per litre, Diesel - Rs 97.82 per litre
Patna: Petrol - Rs 107.48 per litre, Diesel - Rs 94.04 per litre
Jaipur: Petrol - Rs 108.90 per litre, Diesel - Rs 93.72 per litre
Shillong: Petrol - Rs 95.14 per litre, Diesel - Rs 83.13 per litre
Lucknow: Petrol - Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel - Rs 89.76 per litre
OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with international benchmark prices and foreign exchange rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented from 6 am every day. Retail petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state because of local taxes like VAT or freight charges.
