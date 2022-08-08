New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Monday (August 8). The prices of fuel have remained the same for the last 75 days now across the country. It is to be noted that Finance Minister had announced a cut to excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 8 a litre and Rs 6 a litre respectively on May 21. Public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) haven’t been given the relief of excise cuts by the Central government on the customers’ pockets.

(ALSO READ: Oil slides further, falls below $95 per barrel amid recession fears)

Maharashtra was the only exception state which cut its Value-added tax (VAT) on petrol by Rs 5 a litre and Rs on diesel by Rs 3 a litre last month. No state has changed its VAT on petrol and diesel so far.

Petrol and Diesel prices in big cities as of today, 8 August 2022:-

Chennai: Petrol - Rs 102.74 per litre, Diesel - Rs 94.24 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol price - Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel price - 94.27 per litre

Delhi: Petrol price - Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel price - Rs 89.62 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol price - Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel price - Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol - Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel - Rs 87.89 per litre

Noida: Petrol - Rs 96.79 per litre, Diesel - Rs 89.96 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol - Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel - Rs 90.05 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol - Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel - Rs 84.26 per litre

Hyderabad: Petrol - Rs 109.66 per litre, Diesel - Rs 97.82 per litre

Patna: Petrol - Rs 107.48 per litre, Diesel - Rs 94.04 per litre

Jaipur: Petrol - Rs 108.90 per litre, Diesel - Rs 93.72 per litre

Shillong: Petrol - Rs 95.14 per litre, Diesel - Rs 83.13 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol - Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel - Rs 89.76 per litre

(ALSO READ: Google foldable smartphone Pixel Fold likely to feature ultra-micro-hole camera set)

OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with international benchmark prices and foreign exchange rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented from 6 am every day. Retail petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state because of local taxes like VAT or freight charges.