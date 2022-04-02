Petrol, Diesel Price Today, April 2: Fuel rates hiked across India; Check latest rates in metro cities

New Delhi: Following a one-day pause, the price of petrol was increased by 80 paisa on Saturday, April 2, while the price of diesel was also increased by 80 paisa today, according to a notification by state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs). As per the OMCs, today's petrol price in Delhi was Rs 102.61 after the hike, while petrol price in Mumbai was Rs 117.57. In the last 12 days, India's fuel and diesel prices have been raised a total of ten times. In the previous 12 days, the price of petrol has risen by Rs 7.20.

A litre of petrol cost Rs 108.21 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu's capital. In the city, one litre of diesel could be purchased for Rs 98.28. Similarly, the price of petrol in Kolkata was Rs 112.19 per litre, while diesel was Rs 98.28 per litre.

Petrol was priced at Rs 102.29 in Ahmedabad today, while diesel was priced at Rs 96.54. On the other side, today's petrol price in Pune was Rs 117.05 a litre, while a litre of diesel cost Rs 99.78. Petrol was priced at Rs. 102.67 per litre in Noida, while diesel was priced at Rs. 94.22 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices have risen in five states since the Assembly election results, owing to ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, which have pushed crude oil prices to a seven-year high. Since November 4 last year, when the Centre slashed the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 to provide some comfort to the average man, fuel prices have been frozen.

Crude oil fell on Friday as the International Energy Agency (IEA) decided to participate in the largest-ever release of US oil reserves. After U.S. President Joe Biden announced the release on Thursday, both Brent and US crude benchmarks fell nearly 13%, their worst weekly drops in two years.

Petrol, Diesel Prices in major cities on April 2, Saturday:

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 102.61 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.87 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 117.57 per litre

Diesel - Rs 101.79 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 108.21 per litre

Diesel - Rs 98.28 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 112.19 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.02 per litre

Noida

Petrol - Rs 102.67 per liter

Diesel - Rs 94.22 per liter

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 102.45 per liter

Live TV

#mute