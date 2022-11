New Delhi: Amid underlining supply tightness, a price cap by the G7 and the US crude stockpiles dropped more dramatically than anticipated last week, resulting in an increase in oil prices in early trade on Wednesday. While WTI crude futures jumped 35 cents, to $81.30 a barrel, Brent crude futures gained 25 cents, to $88.61 a barrel.

Despite the crude oil prices increasing in the global markets, petrol and diesel prices have remained largely stable in India as the country imports oil from Russia. (Also Read: Post Office Scheme: Invest Rs 95 daily, get Rs 14 lakh on maturity; Check return calculator, other key details)

However, the price of gasoline and diesel in India has stayed largely steady since the central government cut the tax charge. The Center reduced the excise duty on gasoline by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre in May of this year, which resulted in the last big decrease in fuel prices. (Also Read: Are you a WhatsApp Group member? BEWARE of THESE privacy features)

In India, the price of gasoline and diesel is updated every midnight based on the global situation. Delhi's current per-liter prices are Rs 96.72 for gasoline and Rs 89.62 for diesel.

Here is the price of petrol, and diesel today, i.e. November 24, 2022, in your city:

Chandigarh: Petrol- Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel- Rs 84.26 per litre

Faridabad: Petrol- Rs 97.49 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.35 per litre

Noida: Petrol- Rs 96.79 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.08 per litre

Bhopal: Petrol- Rs 108.65 per litre, Diesel- Rs 93.90 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol- Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.10 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol- Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.27 per litre

Chennai: Petrol- Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.24 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol- Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.05 per litre

Patna: Petrol - Rs 107.46 per litre, Diesel - Rs 94.24 per litre

Delhi: Petrol- Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.62 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol- Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel- Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol- Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.76 per litre

How to check the Petrol and Diesel prices of your city through SMS?

If your city is not on the list, you can still check petrol, and diesel prices by sitting at home. All you have to do is to send a message from your mobile to 9224992249 with your city code. City codes are available on Indian Oil's website.