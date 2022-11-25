Petrol, Diesel Price today, November 25: Petrol, diesel get cheaper in Noida, Ghaziabad; Check latest fuel rates in your city

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: In a relief for consumers, petrol and diesel prices have reduced slightly in National Capital Region. The fuel prices took a slight dip in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad while the rates have remained the same in other cities including Delhi. It may be noted that oil marketing firms decide rates of petrol and diesel every midnight and the last big fluctuation in prices came in May when the Centre slashed excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre.

Today, petrol costs Rs 96.60 per litre, down 19 paise from Rs 96.70 per litre while diesel costs Rs 89.77 per litre, down 0.31 paise from Rs 90.08 per litre. In Ghaziabad, petrol prices have declined marginally to Rs 96.58 per litre and diesel to Rs 89.75 per litre. Delhi's current per-litre prices are stable at Rs 96.72 for gasoline and Rs 89.62 for diesel.

Here is the price of petrol, and diesel today, i.e. November 25, 2022, in your city:

Ghaziabad: Petrol- Rs 96.58 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.75 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol- Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel- Rs 84.26 per litre

Faridabad: Petrol- Rs 97.49 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.35 per litre

Noida: Petrol- Rs 96.60 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.77 per litre

Bhopal: Petrol- Rs 108.65 per litre, Diesel- Rs 93.90 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol- Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.10 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol- Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.27 per litre

Chennai: Petrol- Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.24 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol- Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.05 per litre

Patna: Petrol - Rs 107.46 per litre, Diesel - Rs 94.24 per litre

Delhi: Petrol- Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.62 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol- Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel- Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol- Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.76 per litre

How to check the Petrol and Diesel prices of your city through SMS?

If your city is not on the list, you can still check petrol, and diesel prices by sitting at home. All you have to do is to send a message from your mobile to 9224992249 with your city code. City codes are available on Indian Oil's website.