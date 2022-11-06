Petrol, Diesel Price today, November 6: Check latest fuel rates in your city

Petrol, Diesel Rate on November 6: Crude oil prices are on a rise putting pressure on oil imports. On the other hand, India has maintained that it will import oil from whichever countries it wants including Russia. Despite the crude oil prices increasing in the global markets, petrol and diesel prices have remained largely stable in India. The gasoline and diesel prices are revised every midnight in India depending on the global situation. Petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre while Diesel costs Rs 89.62 per litre in the national capital Delhi.

Here is the price of petrol, and diesel today, i.e. November 6, 2022, in your city:

Noida: Petrol- Rs 96.92 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.08 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol- Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel- Rs 87.89 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol- Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel- Rs 84.26 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol- Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.27 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol- Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel- Rs 92.76 per litre

Delhi: Petrol- Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.62 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol- Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.76 per litre

Chennai: Petrol- Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.24 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol- Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.05 per litre

Patna: Petrol - Rs 107.46 per litre, Diesel - Rs 94.24 per litre

How to check the Petrol and Diesel prices of your city through SMS?

If your city is not on the list, you can still check petrol, and diesel prices by sitting at home. All you have to do is to send a message from your mobile to 9224992249 with your city code. City codes are available on Indian Oil's website.