Petrol, Diesel Price today, November 6: Check latest fuel rates in your city
Petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre while Diesel costs Rs 89.62 per litre in the national capital Delhi.
- Petrol costs Rs 101.94 per litre and Diesel Rs 87.89 per litre in Bengaluru.
- In Chandigarh, Petrol costs Rs 96.20 per litre and Diesel costs Rs 84.26 per litre.
- In Mumbai, Petrol costs Rs 106.31 per litre and Diesel Rs 94.27 per litre.
Trending Photos
Petrol, Diesel Rate on November 6: Crude oil prices are on a rise putting pressure on oil imports. On the other hand, India has maintained that it will import oil from whichever countries it wants including Russia. Despite the crude oil prices increasing in the global markets, petrol and diesel prices have remained largely stable in India. The gasoline and diesel prices are revised every midnight in India depending on the global situation. Petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre while Diesel costs Rs 89.62 per litre in the national capital Delhi.
Here is the price of petrol, and diesel today, i.e. November 6, 2022, in your city:
Noida: Petrol- Rs 96.92 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.08 per litre
Bengaluru: Petrol- Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel- Rs 87.89 per litre
Chandigarh: Petrol- Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel- Rs 84.26 per litre
Mumbai: Petrol- Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.27 per litre
Kolkata: Petrol- Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel- Rs 92.76 per litre
Delhi: Petrol- Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.62 per litre
Lucknow: Petrol- Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.76 per litre
Chennai: Petrol- Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.24 per litre
Gurugram: Petrol- Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.05 per litre
Patna: Petrol - Rs 107.46 per litre, Diesel - Rs 94.24 per litre
How to check the Petrol and Diesel prices of your city through SMS?
If your city is not on the list, you can still check petrol, and diesel prices by sitting at home. All you have to do is to send a message from your mobile to 9224992249 with your city code. City codes are available on Indian Oil's website.
Live Tv
More Stories