New Delhi: Oil prices fell a day ago paring gains after rising to more than two-month highs, on mixed signals over China potentially relaxing its strict COVID-19 restrictions. The last major country-wide fluctuation in fuel prices was witnessed in May, as the Centre had cut the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.

The rising crude oil prices have been causing concern for oil marketing companies in India but since India has continued its oil import from Russia, they are able to keep the petrol, and diesel prices unchanged. The gasoline and diesel prices are revised every midnight in India depending on the global situation. Petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre while Diesel costs Rs 89.62 per litre in the national capital Delhi.

Here is the price of petrol, and diesel today, i.e. November 9, 2022, in your city:

Chandigarh: Petrol- Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel- Rs 84.26 per litre

Noida: Petrol- Rs 96.92 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.08 per litre

Chennai: Petrol- Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.24 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol- Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel- Rs 87.89 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol- Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.27 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol- Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel- Rs 92.76 per litre

Delhi: Petrol- Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.62 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol- Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.76 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol- Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.05 per litre

Patna: Petrol - Rs 107.46 per litre, Diesel - Rs 94.24 per litre

How to check the Petrol and Diesel prices of your city through SMS?

If your city is not on the list, you can still check petrol, and diesel prices by sitting at home. All you have to do is to send a message from your mobile to 9224992249 with your city code. City codes are available on Indian Oil's website.