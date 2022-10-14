Petrol, Diesel Price today, October 14: Check latest petrol and diesel rates in your city

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Amid the global economic instability, crude oil prices rose by Rs 59 to Rs 7,253 per barrel in futures trade yesterday. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for October delivery traded higher by Rs 59 or 0.82 per cent at Rs 7,253 per barrel in 5,239 lots. This comes after crude oil prices recorded minor slumps in some previous trade sessions. According to analysts, raising of bets by participants kept crude oil prices higher in futures trade. Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.62 per cent at USD 87.81 per barrel, and Brent crude traded 0.78 per cent higher at USD 93.17 per barrel in New York.

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) revise their petrol, and diesel prices every midnight. While prices see a minor fluctuation in some cities, in metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai or Chennai, the prices have remained largely stable. The prices recorded a major decrease in May when the central government reduced the excise duty on gasoline by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre to combat the spiralling inflation. However, since then, there has not been a major change in fuel prices.

In the national capital Delhi, petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre while Diesel costs Rs 89.62 per litre. In the financial capital Mumbai, the prices are a bit higher compared to Delhi as petrol costs Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel Rs 94.27 per litre.

Here is the price of petrol, diesel today, i.e. October 14, 2022 in your city:

Chandigarh: Petrol- Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel- Rs 84.26 per litre

Delhi: Petrol- Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol- Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.27 per litre

Noida: Petrol- Rs 96.92 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.08 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol- Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel- Rs 87.89 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol- Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.05 per litre

Chennai: Petrol- Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol- Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel- Rs 92.76 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol- Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.76 per litre

If your city is not on the list, you can still check petrol, and diesel prices by sitting at home. All you have to do is to send a message from your mobile to 9224992249 with your city code. City codes are available on Indian Oil's website.

For instance, if your city is Trivandrum, you can send a message to 9224992249 by typing RSP 124923 and you will get the latest fuel price on your mobile. Check your city list at iocl.com/petrol-diesel-price.

Suppose your city is Gandhinagar, then its code is RSP 218671. So, you will have to type 'RSP 218671' and send a text message to 9224992249. You will then receive a message with the latest/revised petrol, diesel prices of your city.