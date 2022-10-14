Flipkart Diwali Sale 2022: Get Apple iPhone 11 at effective price of Rs 17,090 or less; here's how to get it with bank offers

Flipkart BiG Diwali Sale 2022 commenced on October 11 and will end on October 16. The sale came after back-to-back mega sales - Big Billion Days and Big Dussehra Sale. If you were planning to buy a smartphone and missed the two earlier sales, you still have a chance to get a discount on your favourite smartphone as Flipkart is offering discounts to customers having credit/debit cards from State Bank of India, Kotak Bank and Flipkart Axis Bank card. While there is a discount of 10 per cent on purchases over Rs 5000, the maximum bank discount available on a non-EMI transaction is Rs 1250 and an EMI transaction is Rs 1750.

Under the Diwali Sale, Flipkart is offering iPhone 11 for just around Rs 17000 with discounts, bank offers and exchange benefits. Apple iPhone 11 (Red) 4GB/64GB variant is listed for Rs 33,990 after a price cut of Rs 9910 as shown on the e-commerce portal's site. A 10 per cent discount on SBI/Kotak card brings down the price to Rs 32,740 in case of a non-EMI transaction and to Rs 32,240 in case of an EMI transaction. This price is effective in the case if you are not opting for the exchange of your old phone.

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022 is offering an exchange discount of up to Rs 16,900 and the exchange discount available to you depends on the condition and model of your old smartphone. Suppose you get a maximum exchange price of Rs 16,900 on your smartphone, then this brings down the Apple iPhone 11 price to Rs 17,090. On top of this, you can again claim a discount of 10 per cent from the SBI or Kotak bank offers, thus further reducing the iPhone 11 effective price to Rs 15,840.

However, suppose you get an exchange price of Rs 6,700 on your old smartphone, then the effective price of Apple iPhone 11 for you will be Rs 26,040 including bank offers and discounts.