Petrol, Diesel Price today, October 15, 2022: Check revised petrol and diesel rates in your city

Petrol, Diesel Price Today, October 15, 2022: Crude oil futures saw a marginal decline as it dropped by 0.31 per cent to Rs 7,330 per barrel. The dip came after participants trimmed their positions on low demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for October delivery fell by Rs 23 or 0.31 per cent to Rs 7,330 per barrel. Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.21 per cent higher at USD 89.30 per barrel, while Brent crude was up 0.03 per cent to USD 94.60 per barrel in New York.

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India have updated their petrol, and diesel prices for today. While there were minor changes in petrol, diesel prices in some cities, other cities including Delhi and Mumbai saw no change in fuel prices. In the national capital Delhi, petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre while Diesel costs Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, the prices are a bit higher compared to Delhi as petrol costs Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel Rs 94.27 per litre.

Here is the price of petrol, diesel today, i.e. October 15, 2022 in your city:

Patna: Petrol - Rs 107.46 per litre, Diesel - Rs 94.24 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol- Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel- Rs 84.26 per litre

Delhi: Petrol- Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol- Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.27 per litre

Noida: Petrol- Rs 96.92 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.08 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol- Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel- Rs 87.89 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol- Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.05 per litre

Chennai: Petrol- Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol- Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel- Rs 92.76 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol- Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.76 per litre

If your city is not on the list, you can still check petrol, and diesel prices by sitting at home. All you have to do is to send a message from your mobile to 9224992249 with your city code. City codes are available on Indian Oil's website.

For instance, if your city is Trivandrum, you can send a message to 9224992249 by typing RSP 124923 and you will get the latest fuel price on your mobile. Check your city list at iocl.com/petrol-diesel-price.

Suppose your city is Gandhinagar, then its code is RSP 218671. So, you will have to type 'RSP 218671' and send a text message to 9224992249. You will then receive a message with the latest/revised petrol, diesel prices of your city.