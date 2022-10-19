Petrol-Diesel Price today, October 19, 2022: Check the latest rates of fuel in your city

New Delhi: In a move that will affect the profit margins of the oil firms, the government introduced a special additional excise duty (SAED) or windfall tax on July 1. As per the notification issued by the ministry of finance, the windfall tax increased domestically produced crude oil by more than a third in line with the rise in international oil prices.

The tax on crude oil produced by firms such as the state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) was increased to Rs 11,000 per tonne beginning October 16 from Rs 8,000. (Also Read:

However, this move of the ministry is unlikely to have an impact on petrol and diesel prices decided by oil marketing companies every midnight. While there were minor changes in petrol, and diesel prices in some cities, major cities including Delhi and Mumbai saw no change in fuel prices.

Petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre while Diesel costs Rs 89.62 per litre in Delhi. In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel Rs 94.27 per litre.

Here is the price of petrol, and diesel today, i.e. October 19, 2022, in your city:

Kolkata: Petrol- Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel- Rs 92.76 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol- Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel- Rs 84.26 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol- Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.27 per litre

Chennai: Petrol- Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.24 per litre

Noida: Petrol- Rs 96.92 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.08 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol- Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.76 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol- Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel- Rs 87.89 per litre

Delhi: Petrol- Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.62 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol- Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.05 per litre

Patna: Petrol - Rs 107.46 per litre, Diesel - Rs 94.24 per litre

How to check the Petrol and Diesel prices of your city through SMS?

If your city is not on the list, you can still check petrol, and diesel prices by sitting at home. All you have to do is to send a message from your mobile to 9224992249 with your city code. City codes are available on Indian Oil's website.