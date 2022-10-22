Petrol-Diesel Price today, October 22: Check latest fuel rates in your city

OPEC+ countries' decision to cut crude oil production appears to have still threatening a rise in fuel prices across the globe. Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman, who is on a visit to India, said that the OPEC+ decision to cut crude oil production is the right move to secure and stabilise the market. OPEC+ earlier this month decided to cut crude oil production quotas by 2 million barrels per day, starting from November. Since the OPEC+ decision on October 5, Dated Brent peaked at USD 98.775 per barrel on October 7 and was down to USD 91.35 on Friday. Crude oil futures on Friday declined by 1.81 per cent to Rs 6,963 per barrel as participants trimmed their positions on low demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for November delivery fell by Rs 128 or 1.81 per cent to Rs 6,963 per barrel with a business volume of 4,078 lots.

In India, oil marketing firms including Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum have kept their rates largely unchanged. Petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre while Diesel costs Rs 89.62 per litre in Delhi. In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel Rs 94.27 per litre.

Here is the price of petrol, and diesel today, i.e. October 22, 2022, in your city:

Mumbai: Petrol- Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.27 per litre

Chennai: Petrol- Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.24 per litre

Noida: Petrol- Rs 96.92 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.08 per litre

Delhi: Petrol- Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.62 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol- Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel- Rs 84.26 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol- Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel- Rs 87.89 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol- Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel- Rs 92.76 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol- Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.76 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol- Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.05 per litre

Patna: Petrol - Rs 107.46 per litre, Diesel - Rs 94.24 per litre

How to check the Petrol and Diesel prices of your city through SMS?

If your city is not on the list, you can still check petrol, and diesel prices by sitting at home. All you have to do is to send a message from your mobile to 9224992249 with your city code. City codes are available on Indian Oil's website.