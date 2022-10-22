Petrol-Diesel Price today, October 22: Check latest fuel rates in your city
Petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre while Diesel costs Rs 89.62 per litre in Delhi.
- Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman has justified OPEC+ move to cut oil production
- Fuel prices have remain largely unchanged across cities in India
- In Mumbai, Petrol costs Rs 106.31 per litre while Diesel costs Rs 94.27 per litre
OPEC+ countries' decision to cut crude oil production appears to have still threatening a rise in fuel prices across the globe. Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman, who is on a visit to India, said that the OPEC+ decision to cut crude oil production is the right move to secure and stabilise the market. OPEC+ earlier this month decided to cut crude oil production quotas by 2 million barrels per day, starting from November. Since the OPEC+ decision on October 5, Dated Brent peaked at USD 98.775 per barrel on October 7 and was down to USD 91.35 on Friday. Crude oil futures on Friday declined by 1.81 per cent to Rs 6,963 per barrel as participants trimmed their positions on low demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for November delivery fell by Rs 128 or 1.81 per cent to Rs 6,963 per barrel with a business volume of 4,078 lots.
In India, oil marketing firms including Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum have kept their rates largely unchanged. Petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre while Diesel costs Rs 89.62 per litre in Delhi. In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel Rs 94.27 per litre.
Here is the price of petrol, and diesel today, i.e. October 22, 2022, in your city:
Mumbai: Petrol- Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.27 per litre
Chennai: Petrol- Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.24 per litre
Noida: Petrol- Rs 96.92 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.08 per litre
Delhi: Petrol- Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.62 per litre
Chandigarh: Petrol- Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel- Rs 84.26 per litre
Bengaluru: Petrol- Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel- Rs 87.89 per litre
Kolkata: Petrol- Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel- Rs 92.76 per litre
Lucknow: Petrol- Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.76 per litre
Gurugram: Petrol- Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.05 per litre
Patna: Petrol - Rs 107.46 per litre, Diesel - Rs 94.24 per litre
How to check the Petrol and Diesel prices of your city through SMS?
If your city is not on the list, you can still check petrol, and diesel prices by sitting at home. All you have to do is to send a message from your mobile to 9224992249 with your city code. City codes are available on Indian Oil's website.
