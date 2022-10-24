Petrol-Diesel Price Today, October 24: On Diwali, check revised fuel rates in your city

Petrol-Diesel Price Today: Amid the global uncertainties, oil prices today rose in early Asian trade amid expectations of tighter global supply ahead of sanctions on Russian oil by European Union. Brent crude futures jumped 54 cents to $94.04 per barrel while the US West Texas Intermediate crude was trading at $85.56 a barrel, up 51 cents when the report last came in.

On the occasion of Diwali, the oil marketing companies have kept the fuel prices largely unchanged barring a minor shuffle in some smaller cities. As on October 24, petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre while diesel costs Rs 89.62 per litre in the national capital Delhi. In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel Rs 94.27 per litre.

Here is the price of petrol, and diesel today, i.e. October 24, 2022, in your city:

Mumbai: Petrol- Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.27 per litre

Sri Ganganagar: Petrol- Rs 113.48 per litre, Diesel- Rs 98.24 per litre

Parbhani: Petrol- Rs 109.45 per litre, Diesel- Rs 95.85 per litre

Gorakhpur: Petrol- Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.92 per litre

Port Blair: Petrol- Rs 84.10 per litre, Diesel- Rs 79.74 per litre

Gangtok: Petrol- Rs 102.70 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.70 per litre

Chennai: Petrol- Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.24 per litre

Noida: Petrol- Rs 96.92 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.08 per litre

Delhi: Petrol- Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.62 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol- Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel- Rs 84.26 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol- Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel- Rs 87.89 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol- Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel- Rs 92.76 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol- Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.76 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol- Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.05 per litre

Patna: Petrol - Rs 107.46 per litre, Diesel - Rs 94.24 per litre

How to check the Petrol and Diesel prices of your city through SMS?

If your city is not on the list, you can still check petrol, and diesel prices by sitting at home. All you have to do is to send a message from your mobile to 9224992249 with your city code. City codes are available on Indian Oil's website.