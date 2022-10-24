Petrol-Diesel Price Today, October 24: On Diwali, check revised fuel rates in your city
Petrol-Diesel Price Today: On the occasion of Diwali, the oil marketing companies have kept the fuel prices largely unchanged barring a minor shuffle in some smaller cities
- In Delhi, Petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre while Diesel costs Rs 89.62 per litre
- In Noida, Petrol costs Rs 96.92 per litre while Diesel costs Rs 90.08 per litre
- In Chandigarh, Petrol costs Rs 96.20 per litre and Diesel costs Rs 84.26 per litre
Trending Photos
Petrol-Diesel Price Today: Amid the global uncertainties, oil prices today rose in early Asian trade amid expectations of tighter global supply ahead of sanctions on Russian oil by European Union. Brent crude futures jumped 54 cents to $94.04 per barrel while the US West Texas Intermediate crude was trading at $85.56 a barrel, up 51 cents when the report last came in.
On the occasion of Diwali, the oil marketing companies have kept the fuel prices largely unchanged barring a minor shuffle in some smaller cities. As on October 24, petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre while diesel costs Rs 89.62 per litre in the national capital Delhi. In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel Rs 94.27 per litre.
Here is the price of petrol, and diesel today, i.e. October 24, 2022, in your city:
Mumbai: Petrol- Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.27 per litre
Sri Ganganagar: Petrol- Rs 113.48 per litre, Diesel- Rs 98.24 per litre
Parbhani: Petrol- Rs 109.45 per litre, Diesel- Rs 95.85 per litre
Gorakhpur: Petrol- Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.92 per litre
Port Blair: Petrol- Rs 84.10 per litre, Diesel- Rs 79.74 per litre
Gangtok: Petrol- Rs 102.70 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.70 per litre
Chennai: Petrol- Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.24 per litre
Noida: Petrol- Rs 96.92 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.08 per litre
Delhi: Petrol- Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.62 per litre
Chandigarh: Petrol- Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel- Rs 84.26 per litre
Bengaluru: Petrol- Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel- Rs 87.89 per litre
Kolkata: Petrol- Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel- Rs 92.76 per litre
Lucknow: Petrol- Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.76 per litre
Gurugram: Petrol- Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.05 per litre
Patna: Petrol - Rs 107.46 per litre, Diesel - Rs 94.24 per litre
How to check the Petrol and Diesel prices of your city through SMS?
If your city is not on the list, you can still check petrol, and diesel prices by sitting at home. All you have to do is to send a message from your mobile to 9224992249 with your city code. City codes are available on Indian Oil's website.
Live Tv
More Stories