Petrol-Diesel Price today, October 5, 2022: Check today's petrol and diesel rates in your city

The flip-flop trend in the price of crude oil for some time continues

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 05, 2022, 12:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The flip-flop trend in the price of crude oil.
  • Petrol- Diesel price updates every morning at 6 AM.
  • Petrol- Diesel prices vary because of regional taxes.

New Delhi: Oil Marketing Companies(OMCs) like Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum update petrol and diesel price in different cities every morning based on foreign exchange rates and international benchmark prices. However, the price of petrol and diesel has remained unchanged for a long time.

The flip-flop trend in the price of crude oil for some time continues. Even after, Indian fuel companies have not reduced the price of petrol and diesel.

At the same time, Brent crude was seen at 87.62 dollars per barrel. Last days, after the new political formation of the Shinde government in Maharashtra, a reduction of Rs 5 was done on petrol and Rs 3 on diesel in the state. However, in Meghalaya, the price of petrol and diesel was increased by one and a half rupees.

The retail prices of gasoline and diesel vary from state to state because of regional taxes like VAT or freight fees.

Petrol and Diesel prices in big cities as of today, October 5, 2022:-

Delhi: Petrol- Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol- Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.27 per litre

Chennai: Petrol- Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol- Rs 10.03 per litre, Diesel- Rs 92.76 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol- Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.76 per litre

Noida:  Petrol- Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.96 per litre

Bengaluru:  Petrol- Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel- Rs 87.89 per litre

Gurugram:  Petrol- Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.05 per litre

How to check the petrol and diesel price through SMS?

The customers of IOCL can send the message on 9224992249 with the RSP code of your city. To know the RSP code of your city, visit ioclpetrol-dieselprice.com

