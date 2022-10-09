NewsBusinessEconomy
Petrol-Diesel Price today, October 9, 2022: Check today's petrol and diesel rates in YOUR city

The retail prices of gasoline and diesel vary from state to state because of regional taxes like VAT or freight fees.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 10:06 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Today's brent crude oil price is 98.75 dollars per barrel.
  • Petrol- Diesel price updates every morning at 6 AM.
  Petrol- Diesel prices vary because of regional taxes.

Petrol-Diesel Price today, October 9, 2022: Check today's petrol and diesel rates in YOUR city

New Delhi: Oil Marketing Companies(OMCs) like Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum update petrol and diesel price in different cities every morning based on foreign exchange rates and international benchmark prices. However, the price of petrol and diesel has remained unchanged for a long time.

The retail prices of gasoline and diesel vary from state to state because of regional taxes like VAT or freight fees.

Petrol and Diesel prices in big cities as of today, October 9, 2022:-

Delhi: Petrol- Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol- Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.27 per litre

Chennai: Petrol- Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol- Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel- Rs 92.76 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol- Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.76 per litre

Noida:  Petrol- Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.96 per litre

Bengaluru:  Petrol- Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel- Rs 87.89 per litre

Gurugram:  Petrol- Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.05 per litre

How to check the petrol and diesel price through SMS?

The customers of IOCL can send the message on 9224992249 with the RSP code of your city. To know the RSP code of your city, visit ioclpetrol-dieselprice.com

