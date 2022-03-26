Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise again, third increase in four days; check new rates here

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices have been hiked again on Saturday (March 26, 2022) by 80 paise per litre, the third time in the last four days. With three increases beginning March 22, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by Rs 2.40 a litre.

These hikes are the steepest single-day rise since the daily price revision began in June 2017.

A record 137-day hiatus in rate revision ended on March 22 with an 80 paise per litre increase and similar hikes have followed in the subsequent days.

Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise again, here are latest rates

With the latest price revision, petrol in Delhi will now sell at Rs 98.61 per litre. On the other hand, diesel will retail at Rs 89,87 per litre in the national capital. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel, on Saturday, will retail at Rs 113.31 and Rs 97.50 per litre, respectively.

Oil prices up due to Russia-Ukraine war

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that the oil prices had gone up within the international market owing to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, which was beyond the Indian government's control.

"In India, 80 per cent of the oil is imported. Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the oil prices have spiralled up within international markets and we can not do anything about that," he said when asked about the high petrol and diesel prices and how the government was planning to the issue.

(With agency inputs)

