Petrol, diesel prices surge for 7th straight day

petrol price

ICE November Brent futures were trading $0.51 higher at $64.93 per barrel in the international market.

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices in the country continued to surge for the seventh day on Monday on the back of the ongoing tensions in the Middle East and the US-China trade war.

Petrol rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai were Rs 73.91, Rs 76.60, Rs 79. 57 and Rs 76.83 per litre respectively, while diesel rates were recorded at Rs 66.93, Rs 69.35, Rs 70.22 and Rs 70.76 per litre in the four metros, according to the Indian Oil Limited website.

Petrol and diesel prices have registered a significant jump over the past six days, with Delhi seeing petrol prices increase to Rs 1.88 per litre and diesel prices hike to Rs 1.50 per litre.

