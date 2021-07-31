Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, July 31, 2021: Fuel prices remain unchanged for 14th day, check rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the 14th straight day on July 31 and this comes amid the ongoing monsoon session of the Parliament. Petrol prices in Delhi stood at Rs 101.84 and diesel prices remained at Rs 89.87 per litre.

In the financial capital of India, the petrol price retailed at Rs 107.83 a litre, whereas the diesel prices stood at Rs 97.45 per litre.

In Kolkata, the scenario is the same as petrol prices stood at Rs 102.08 and diesel prices at 93.02, respectively.

Chennai saw the petrol prices at Rs 102.49. Diesel price also remained unchanged at Rs 94.39 per litre in Tamil Nadu’s capital.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan puts the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The excise duty rates on petrol and diesel have been increased to further create resources for building infrastructure and other developmental expenditure, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said on July 20. In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said the petrol price had gone up by Rs 3.83 a litre in May, Rs 4.58 in June and Rs 2.73 in July (up to July 16).

