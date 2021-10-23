Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, October 23: Petrol crosses Rs 107 in Delhi, check rates in your city

New Delhi: According to a price notification from state-owned fuel merchants, gasoline and diesel prices jumped for the fourth consecutive day on October 23, reaching an all-time high across the country.

The price of fuel in Delhi crossed the Rs 107-mark on the day after the latest adjustment of 35 paise per litre. The price of petrol hit an all-time high of Rs 107.24 a litre. In the financial capital, diesel prices climbed by 35 paise, bringing the price to Rs 95.97 a litre.

The price of petrol in Mumbai has risen to Rs 113.12 per litre, while diesel has risen to Rs 104 per litre. On May 29, the financial hub became the first city in the country to sell petrol for more than Rs 100 per litre.

Petrol And Diesel Prices

Kolkata saw a price increase as well, with a gallon of fuel costing Rs 107.78. Diesel prices have also risen, edging closer to the Rs 100 threshold. In the capital of West Bengal, it was offered for Rs 99.08 per litre.

Fuel prices rose in Chennai as well, with a litre of petrol costing Rs 104.22 and a litre of diesel costing Rs 100.25, respectively.

The impact of local taxes on the price of gasoline and diesel varies from state to state.

This is the fourth day of price increases in a row. On October 18 and 19, rates were unchanged.

While petrol has already surpassed the Rs 100-per-litre mark in all major cities throughout the country, diesel has done so in more than a dozen states.

Since September 28, when a three-week respite in rate revision ended, the price of gasoline has been raised 20 times. Since September 24, diesel rates have been raised 23 times.

Prior to that, from May 4 and July 17, the price of petrol was hiked by Rs 11.44 per litre. During this time, the diesel pricing increased by Rs 9.14 per litre.

Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri equated cutting taxes to 'axing one's own feet,' saying such levies funded government schemes to provide free COVID-19 vaccines, meals, and cooking gas to millions during the pandemic, amid a clamour from the Opposition for tax cuts to soften record high petrol and diesel prices. Domestic rates, he added, are connected to international oil prices, which have risen for a variety of reasons that must be recognised.

