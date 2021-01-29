हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Petrol

Petrol, diesel prices unchanged for 2nd day after hitting new record high: Check fuel prices in metro cities on January 29, 2021

State-owned fuel retailers -- Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) -- had on January 6, resumed daily price revision after nearly a month-long hiatus. Since then, rates have gone up by Rs 2.34 a litre on petrol and Rs 2.36 in case of diesel.

Petrol, diesel prices unchanged for 2nd day after hitting new record high: Check fuel prices in metro cities on January 29, 2021
New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were unchanged for the second day on Friday, as oil marketing companies paused rates today.

Fuel prices hit new record highs in the National Capital on Wednesday after oil marketing hiked rates further. State-owned oil marketing companies hiked petrol prices in Delhi by 25 paise to 86.30 per litre from Rs 86.05 per litre while diesel prices too were hiked by 25 paise to Rs 76.48 per litre from Rs 76.23 per litre. In Mumbai, diesel prices were hiked to Rs 92.86 per litre, thus witnessing new record high and petrol prices stood at Rs 83.30 per litre on Wednesday.

Here is looking at the price difference of diesel and petrol in four metro cities on January 29, 2021.

City Petrol Diesel
Delhi 86.30 76.48
Mumbai 92.86 83.30
Chennai 88.82 81.71
Kolkata 87.69 80.08

State-owned fuel retailers -- Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) -- had on January 6, resumed daily price revision after nearly a month-long hiatus. Since then, rates have gone up by Rs 2.34 a litre on petrol and Rs 2.36 in case of diesel.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Live TV

#mute

Oil prices were steady, with brent crude futures last up 0.1% at $55.60 a barrel, a Reuters report said.

With Agency  Inputs

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PetrolDieselaviation turbinefuel price in India
Next
Story

Union Budget 2021: Date, time, and where to watch Live Streaming
  • 1,07,01,193Confirmed
  • 1,53,847Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,88,38,834Confirmed
  • 21,22,587Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT16M6S

DNA: How did farmers' protest deviate from its path?