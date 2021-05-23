हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Petrol

Petrol price nears Rs 100 in Mumbai, diesel touches record highs, check rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi have increased by 17 paise and 27 paise, respectively. 

New Delhi: On Sunday (May 23), petrol and diesel prices in India have revised once again after remaining stable for the past two days. Overall, petrol and diesel prices have been increased on 12 occasions in the month of May 2021. 

Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi have hiked by 17 paise and 27 paise, respectively. The price of per litre petrol and diesel in the capital city is Rs 93.21 and Rs 84.07, respectively. 

In Mumbai, per litre is now selling at Rs 99.49 after a 17 paise hike. Diesel in the financial capital of India is retailing at Rs 91.30 per litre with a 29 paise hike on Sunday. 

Meanwhile, the per litre petrol prices in Hyderabad stood at Rs 96.88 with an increase of 18 paise while per litre diesel rates surged by 29 paise to Rs 91.65. 

Here are the petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities: 

City        Petrol Price    Diesel Price

Delhi        Rs. 93.21    Rs. 84.07

Mumbai    Rs 99.49    Rs. 91.30

Hyderabad    Rs. 96.88    Rs. 91.65

Chennai    Rs. 94.86    Rs. 88.87

Bangalore    Rs 96.31    Rs 89.12

State-owned fuel retailers such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) update petrol and diesel prices daily, taking note of the international crude oil prices and foreign exchange rates. According to a report by Bloomberg, sales of fuels meant for road transport during 1 to 15 May dropped about 28% from the same period last year.

 

