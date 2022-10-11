Petrol Price Today Compared: Check gasoline prices in Pakistan, Sri Lanka, China, Bangladesh vs India

Petrol prices in India have increased by over 30-40 per cent in the last few years. While the prices used to be around Rs 70 per litre a few years ago, it now keeps hovering around Rs 100. The current petrol price in the national capital Delhi stands around Rs 96 per litre while that in Mumbai stands around Rs 106 per litre.

At a time when crude oil prices are at a high and the Indian rupee is constantly falling against the US dollar, there are concerns over the stability of fuel prices. International factors often impact the fuel prices in Asian countries and in this article, we would be taking a look at petrol prices in Pakistan, China, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, the island nation facing the worst economic crisis in decades.

Petrol price in Pakistan today: As on October 11, the petrol prices in Pakistan stood at Pakistani Rs 224.80 per litre after prices were slashed by Rs 12.63 on October 1. However, if you convert it to the Indian rupee, the price comes to around INR 85.5 per litre.

Petrol price in Bangladesh today: In Bangladesh, petrol prices cost around BDT 130 per litre. When converted to the Indian rupee, the price comes to around Rs 106 per litre, which is equal to prices in Mumbai.

Petrol price in Sri Lanka today: In Sri Lanka, fuel prices have rocketed after the country slipped into an economic crisis. At present, a litre of petrol costs around LKR (Sri Lankan rupees) 450 after the price was slashed by LKR 40 per litre on October 1. When compared to the Indian rupee, the prices come around to Rs 101 per litre, roughly similar to petrol prices in Bengaluru.

Petrol price in China today: According to reports, petrol costs CNY (Chinese Yuan) 8.791 per litre in China. When converted to Indian Rupee, the petrol price per litre comes to around Rs 101 per litre.