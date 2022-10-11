7th Pay Commission: Jharkhand government employees DA hiked to 38% with effect from July 1 this year

Ranchi: The Jharkhand cabinet on Monday approved a proposal to hike the dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees and the dearness relief (DR) for its pensioners by four per cent with effect from July 1 this year.

It will benefit around two lakh government employees and 1.35 lakh pensioners, an official said.

The state cabinet meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The council of ministers approved the proposal for enhancing the dearness allowance payable to the state government employees to 38 per cent from the existing rate of 34 per cent with effect from July 1, 2022," cabinet secretary Vandana Dadel said.

The cabinet also decided to hike the dearness relief for the pensioners from the existing rate of 34 per cent to 38 per cent, she said.

As many as 19 proposals have been approved by the council of ministers, including a plan for holding the urban local body (ULB) polls in 2023 without OBC reservation.

Dadel said the elections will be held next year, considering the OBC seats as unreserved berths.

Besides, the cabinet gave its go-ahead to a proposal for sanctioning Rs 9.03 crore for purchasing 21 sports utility vehicles for Jharkhand High Court judges.