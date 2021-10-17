Petrol Price Today: Petrol, diesel rates increased to record highs, check latest prices

New Delhi: Prices of petrol and diesel were increased again on Sunday (October 17). With the latest revision in fuel prices, petrol and diesel are selling at record highs in all major cities across India.

In Delhi, petrol prices have been increased by 35 paise to Rs 105.84 per litre. Meanwhile, in the financial capital of India, Mumbai, petrol is selling at the highest-ever level of Rs Rs 111.77 per litre, according to a daily price notification by state-owned fuel retailers.

Prices of petrol and diesel rise by Re 0.35 (at Rs 105.84/litre) and Re 0.35 (at Rs 94.57/litre) respectively in Delhi today In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 111.77/litre (up by Re 0.34) and diesel costs Rs 102.52/litre (up by Re 0.37) today pic.twitter.com/cNqotF9rqA — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2021

Moreover, diesel prices have also increased in most of the major cities and towns across India. The ‘common man’s fuel’ is currently selling at prices over Rs 100 in most states including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chattisgarh, Bihar, Kerala, Karnataka and Ladakh.

In Mumbai, diesel is currently selling at Rs 102.52 per litre. The fuel is selling at Rs 94.22 in Delhi after the prices were increased by 35 paise on Sunday. The prices of petrol and diesel differ from state to state depending on local taxes.

However, the recent increase in fuel prices had followed after a three-week-long hiatus in rate revision in the last week of September. Since then, today’s price hike is the 16th increase in petrol price and the 19th time that diesel rates have gone up. Fuel prices had remained the same on October 12 and 13.

Fuel prices are increasing across the country largely because of the rising oil prices in international markets. The international benchmark Brent crude is trading at USD 84.8 per barrel for the first time in seven years, leading to a rise in retail petrol and diesel prices.