New Delhi: The price of petrol and diesel has remained unchanged today. In the last five days, there has been no change in the price of petrol in major cities. Petrol prices in Delhi are at an all-time high of Rs 105.41 per litre, while in Mumbai they are at an all-time high of Rs 120.51 per litre. Diesel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remained unchanged at Rs 96.67 per litre and Rs 104.77 per litre, respectively.

On Sunday, petrol in Kolkata was sold at Rs 115.12 per litre while diesel was retailing at Rs 99.83 per litre. According to a notification from state-owned oil marketing companies, one litre of petrol in Chennai was sold at the previous price of Rs 110.89 and diesel at Rs 100.94 per litre.

Petrol was sold at Rs 105.25 per litre in Lucknow, while diesel was selling at Rs 96.83 per litre. The price of petrol in Bengaluru was Rs 111.09 per litre, while the price of diesel was Rs 94.79 per litre. Petrol was priced at Rs 105.29 per litre in Gandhinagar, while diesel was priced at Rs 99.64 per litre.

After a two-percent price increase on Friday, aviation turbine fuel or jet fuel was priced at Rs 2,258.54 per kilolitre to Rs 1,12,924.83 per kilolitre in Delhi.

After a four-month respite, India's fuel prices have begun climbing since March 22, when the results of five Assembly elections were released.

Early Asian trade saw oil prices fall for the second week in a row, as international consumers revealed plans to release crude from strategic storage and Chinese lockdowns persisted.

Brent crude was down 38 cents to $102.40 a barrel at 2202 GMT, while U.S. crude was down 16 cents to $98.18. Brent fell 1.5 percent last week, while West Texas Intermediate in the United States fell 1%. The benchmarks have been at their most volatile level since June 2020 for several weeks.

