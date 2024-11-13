Advertisement
PENSION FUND REGULATORY AND DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

PFRDA Website Overhaul: Regulator Body Invites IT Firms; Seeks To Improve User Experience

The overarching goal of the PFRDA-Connect project is to significantly enhance the digital presence of PFRDA by overhauling its official website, leading to improved user experience throughout the user journey. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 13, 2024, 08:27 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has invited bids from prospective bidders to participate in the tendering process for the PFRDA-Connect Request for Proposal (RFP) as part of Technology Architecture (TARCH) project. The last date for bid submission is 9th December 2024 up to 1500 hrs IST.

This enhancement will specifically target the needs of PFRDA’s diverse user base through the deployment of an easy-to-use, modular, and interactive solution based on the latest technological advancements. The solution will include a comprehensive future development roadmap and will be hosted on a MeITY-empanelled Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) provider.

The System Integrator will be responsible for studying the existing website and providing design, development, customisation, implementation, and maintenance services for PFRDA-Connect. The successful bidder will play a crucial role in PFRDA's digital transformation journey.

Interested IT firms can access the tender document for PFRDA-Connect RFP at pfrda existing portal or Central Public Procurement Portal at.

Interested bidders can also contact PFRDA for further information and clarifications through the designated communication channels mentioned in the tender document.

