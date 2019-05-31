close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

World Cup 2019

Mobile Reporter

Election

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal takes charge as new commerce and industry minister

Speaking on this occasion, Piyush Goyal said that he is extremely humbled by stepping into the shoes of a visionary like Suresh Prabhu and will try to do his best to take the work of the Ministry forward.

Piyush Goyal takes charge as new commerce and industry minister

New Delhi: Union Minister of Commerce & Industry and Railways, Piyush Goyal, took charge today afternoon as Commerce & Industry Minister. He was accompanied by Former Commerce & Industry Minister, Suresh Prabhu.

Speaking on this occasion, Piyush Goyal said that he is extremely humbled by stepping into the shoes of a visionary like Suresh Prabhu and will try to do his best to take the work of the Ministry forward. He further said that he will study all issues related to India’s trade and industry and prepare himself to deal with issues which require immediate attention.

After a landslide victory in the 17th Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi on Thursday took oath as Prime Minister for the second time. Over 50 ministers were also sworn-in at a grand ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. The Union Cabinet for the 17th Lok Sabha includes 24 cabinet ministers, 9 ministers of state with independent charge and 24 Ministers of State (MoS).

In the afternoon today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced key cabinet portfolios naming Amit Shah as the new Home Minister, Rajnath Singh as the Home Minister, while the biggest surprise was Nirmala Sitharaman who got the  Finance portfolio replacing Arun Jaitley who was not included in the cabinet because of ill health.

Piyush Goyal retained Railways and has been given charge of Commerce and Industry which was held by Suresh Prabhu, who has been dropped.

Tags:
Piyush GoyalCommerce MinistrySuresh PrabhuNarendra Modi
Next
Story

Delhi High Court seeks response from A Raja, Kanimozhi on CBI's demand for early hearing in 2G case

Must Watch

PT3M55S

5W1H: 19 new faces in Modi cabinet