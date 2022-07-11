New Delhi: In order to make the women self reliant and financially emancipated, the Narendra Modi government had started free sewing machine scheme. Free Silai Machine Yojna 2022 gives employment opportunity to the women of the country, thus making them financially independent. Under this scheme, sewing machines are being given free of cost to the poor women of the country. Through Free Silai Machine Yojna, women can start their own employment from home by getting a sewing machine from the government by following some simple documentation work.

The Free Silai Machine Yojna facilitate women in both rural and urban areas to earn a good income. (Also Read: India's inflation likely held steady just above 7% in June: Reports)

Free Silai Machine Yojna started by the government helps the economically weaker section of women in both rural and urban areas of the country to earn their own livelyhood. Under this scheme, more than 50,000 women in every state is given a free sewing machine by the central government. The interested women who want to avail the benefits have to apply by following some very simple steps online. ( Also Read: RBI report contradicts Mamata's claim on development spending in West Bengal)

Eligibility criteria for Free Silai Machine Yojna scheme

- The age group of women applying under this scheme should be between 20 to 40 years.

- The annual income of the husband of the woman should not exceed more than Rs 12,000.

- Widow and disabled women can also take advantage of this scheme.

Documents required for Free Silai Machine Yojna

Aadhar card

Income Certificate

Birth Certificate

Unique Disability ID (For handicapped)

Widow Certificate (For Widows)

Mobile Number

Passport size photo

How to apply for Free Silai Machine Yojna

Visit the official website of the Indian Government www.india.gov.in

Click on the ‘सिलाई मशीनों की मुफ्त आपूर्ति के लिए आवेदन प्रपत्र’ option.

Download the application form and take a printout of it.

Fill all the required information like name, DOB, father’s/husband name, etc.

After filling all the information, you will have to submit all your documents by attaching the photocopy to your application form

Thereafter, submit it to your respective office.

After this, your application form will be verified by the official of the office.

After verification, you will be provided with a free sewing machine.