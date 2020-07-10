PM-KUSUM Scheme: Fresh advisory issued against fraudulent websites inviting registration

New Delhi: Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) on Friday (July 10) issued a fresh advisory against fraudulent websites claiming registration under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) Scheme, as it noticed that two new websites have recently cropped up illegally claiming registration portal for the scheme, said a government statement.

The miscreants behind these websites are duping the general public and misusing data captured through these fake portals-https://kusum-yojana.co.in/ and https://www.onlinekusumyojana.co.in/.

The MNRE is taking action against the miscreants behind these websites, but it has also advised all potential beneficiaries and the general public to be informed and avoid depositing money or data on these websites.

The ministry has also advised news portals to check the authenticity of websites claiming to be the registration portal for the government schemes before publishing them on digital or print platforms.

Notably, the administrative approval for PM-KUSUM Scheme was issued by MNRE on March 8, 2019, and the guidelines for implementation of the scheme were issued on July 22, 2019. The scheme provides for the installation of solar pumps, solarization of existing grid-connected agricultural pumps, and installation of grid-connected renewable power plants.

After the launch of the scheme, it was noticed that few websites have cropped up claiming to be the registration portal for PM-KUSUM Scheme. To avoid any loss to the general public, MNRE had earlier issued advisories on March 18, 2019, and June 3, 2020, advising beneficiaries and the general public to refrain from depositing any registration fee and sharing their data on such websites.

The ministry has stated that PM-KUSUM Scheme is being implemented through implementation agencies in the respective states. Details of such agencies are available on MNRE’s website www.mnre.gov.in.

"MNRE does not register beneficiaries under the scheme through any of its websites and therefore any portal claiming to be MNRE’s registration portal for the Scheme is potentially misleading and fraudulent. Any suspected fraudulent website, if noticed by anyone, may be reported to MNRE," it said.

Information regarding eligibility for participation in the scheme and implementation procedure is available on MNRE’s website www.mnre.gov.in. Interested people may visit the MNRE website or call on toll-free helpline number 1800-180-3333.