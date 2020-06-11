PM Modi calls businesses and youth to convert COVID-19 crisis into opportunity, stresses on AtmaNirbhar Bharat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that each and every citizen of this country can turn the COVID19 crisis into an opportunity, re-emphasising the need to implement AtmaNirbhar Bharat in all practicality.

PM Modi, delivering the inaugural address of the 95th annual plenary session of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) via video conferencing, said that a self-reliant India is the way forward. Drawing parallels with household encouraging their children to be self-reliant, Modi said that Aatamnirbhar lessons begin at home. He also added that the time has come for India to become self-reliant.

Modi said that the turnaround of Indian economy remains the prime resolve of the government adding that it is now time to take economy out from command and control mode to plug and play mode. For this, the government will have to take bold decisions and bold investments, he added.

The PM said that we must take steps to ensure that products which we are forced to import from elsewhere are manufactured in India, highlighting that people-centric, people-driven and planet-friendly development have become part of governance.

"Recent decisions taken by Centre for farmers have freed agriculture economy from years of slavery," Modi said.