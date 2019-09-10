close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Modi, Nepal PM jointly inaugurate 69-km Motihari-Amlekhganj pipeline via video conference

PM Modi said that the 69-km Motihari-Amlekhgunj pipeline, having a capacity of 2 million metric ton per annum, will provide cleaner petroleum products at affordable cost to the people of Nepal.

PM Modi, Nepal PM jointly inaugurate 69-km Motihari-Amlekhganj pipeline via video conference

New Dehli: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday jointly inaugurated South Asia’s first cross-border petroleum products pipeline from Motihari in India to Amlekhgunj in Nepal through video conference.

PM Modi said that the 69-km Motihari-Amlekhgunj pipeline, having a capacity of 2 million metric ton per annum, will provide cleaner petroleum products at affordable cost to the people of Nepal.

He welcomed the announcement made by Prime Minister Oli to reduce the price of petroleum products by Rs 2 per litre in Nepal.

Modi noted that regular exchanges at highest political levels have laid down a forward looking agenda for expanding India-Nepal partnership. He expressed confidence that bilateral relations between India and Nepal will continue to further deepen and expand across diverse sectors.

PM Oli expressed appreciation for early implementation of this important connectivity project, completed much ahead of schedule. Oli extended an invitation to the Prime Minister Modi to visit Nepal, which was accepted by Prime Minister Modi.

 

Tags:
Narendra ModiKP Sharma OliMotihariAmlekhgunjNepal
Next
Story

FM Sitharaman addresses media on 100 days of Modi 2.0; touches upon GDP, GST, auto sector

Must Watch

PT10M18S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, 10th September 2019