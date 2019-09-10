PM Modi, Nepal PM jointly inaugurate 69-km Motihari-Amlekhganj pipeline via video conference

New Dehli: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday jointly inaugurated South Asia’s first cross-border petroleum products pipeline from Motihari in India to Amlekhgunj in Nepal through video conference.

PM Modi said that the 69-km Motihari-Amlekhgunj pipeline, having a capacity of 2 million metric ton per annum, will provide cleaner petroleum products at affordable cost to the people of Nepal.

He welcomed the announcement made by Prime Minister Oli to reduce the price of petroleum products by Rs 2 per litre in Nepal.

Modi noted that regular exchanges at highest political levels have laid down a forward looking agenda for expanding India-Nepal partnership. He expressed confidence that bilateral relations between India and Nepal will continue to further deepen and expand across diverse sectors.

PM Oli expressed appreciation for early implementation of this important connectivity project, completed much ahead of schedule. Oli extended an invitation to the Prime Minister Modi to visit Nepal, which was accepted by Prime Minister Modi.