PM Modi to Address 12 Post-Budget Webinars Starting Today

The webinars will be attended by Union Ministers concerned, key stakeholders from government departments, regulators, as well as academia and trade and industry associations.

 

Last Updated: Feb 23, 2023, 08:46 AM IST|Source: IANS

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, starting from Thursday and till March 11, will address 12 post-budget webinars, which would focus on key priority areas outlined in the budget like green growth, skill development and ease of living through technology, among other aspects.

The webinars will be focussed on synergising efforts of various ministries and departments and all concerned stakeholders towards preparation of action plans with quarterly targets so that the implementation is front ended and smooth with timely achievement of intended outcomes, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The webinar on green growth would be held on February 23, while the one on agriculture and cooperatives will be held on February 24.

The webinar on "Harnessing Youth power-Skilling and Education" would be held on February 25, and the one on "Reaching the last mile. Leaving No Citizen Behind" would take place on February 27.

Another webinar touching upon the subject "Unleashing the Potential: Ease of living using Technology" would be held on February 28, while another one on "Urban Development with focus on Planning" would take place on March 1.

The remaining webinars would be as per the following schedule: "Developing Tourism in Mission Mode" on March 3, "Infrastructure and Investment: Improving logistic efficiency with PM Gatishakti National Master Plan" on March 4, health and medical research on March 6, the financial sector on March 7, women empowerment on March 10, and on the PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman (PM VIKAS) on March 11.

