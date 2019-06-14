PM Modi to chair 5th governing council meeting of NITI Aayog on June 15

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the fifth meeting of the governing council of NITI Aayog at Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 15.

The drought situation, farm distress, rain water harvesting, spirational districts programme, structural reforms in the agriculture sector, and security with specific focus on LWE districts will be among the issues to be discussed at the meeting.

Union Minister of Defence, Minister of Home Affairs, Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs, Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, will attend the meeting as ex-officio members.

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Minister of Railways and Commerce and Industry, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation and Ministry of Planning, will be attending the event as special invitees to the Governing Council.

Special invitees to the fifth meeting include the National Security Adviser, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Minister of Jal Shakti and the Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries.

The First Meeting was held on 8 February 2015, at which the Prime Minister laid down the key mandates of NITI Aayog such as fostering cooperative federalism and addressing national issues through active participation of the States.

The Second Meeting of the Governing Council took place on 15 July 2015.

Third Meeting was held on 23 April 2017, which laid down milestones in shaping the country’s development agenda through strategy and vision documents.

The Fourth meeting of the Governing Council was held on 17 June 2018 and included reviewing measures taken for doubling farmers’ income and progress made under flagship schemes such as the Ayushman Bharat, POSHAN Abhiyaan and Mission Indradhanush.