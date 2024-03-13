PM Modi To Distribute Loans To One Lakh Street Vendors Under PM SVANidhi Scheme Tomorrow

Ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an important event tomorrow where he will interact with beneficiaries of PM PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (SVANidhi) scheme while also distributing loans to one lakh street vendors. PM Modi will address beneficiaries at 5 PM at JLN Stadium in Delhi. He will also distribute loans under the scheme to 1 lakh street vendors (SVs), including 5,000 SVs from Delhi on this occasion. Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone of two additional corridors of Delhi Metro’s Phase 4 during the programme.

According to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office, the scheme is aimed at providing economic support to the marginalised sections. The PM SVANidhi was launched on 1st June, 2020 amidst the global economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. "It has proven to be transformative for the marginalised communities of street vendors. Till now, more than 82 lakh loan, amounting to over Rs. 10,978 crore, have been disbursed to more than 62 lakh street vendors across the country. Delhi alone has witnessed the distribution of nearly 2 lakh loans, amounting to Rs 232 crores. The scheme continues to be a beacon of financial inclusion and holistic welfare for those who have been historically underserved," said the PMO.

During the programme, Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone of two additional corridors of Delhi Metro: Lajpat Nagar – Saket-G Block and Inderlok – Indraprastha which was approved by the Union Cabinet today. These corridors will together account for more than 20 Km in length and will help improve connectivity and further reduce traffic congestion.

The stations on the Lajpat Nagar to Saket G- Block corridor include Lajpat Nagar, Andrews Ganj, Greater Kailash – 1, Chirag Delhi, Pushpa Bhawan, Saket District Centre, Pushp Vihar, Saket G – Block. The stations on Inderlok – Indraprastha corridor will include Inderlok, Daya Basti, Sarai Rohilla, Ajmal Khan Park, Nabi Karim, New Delhi, LNJP Hospital, Delhi Gate, Delhi Sachivalaya, Indraprastha.